Trail Smoke Eaters add four new players for the upcoming season

Zach Stewart, staff
Monday, Mar. 29th, 2021

Trail Smoke Eaters logo. (Supplied by the Trail Smoke Eaters)The Trail Smoke Eaters return to action for their first game of the upcoming season this Friday in Penticton.In preparation for the season, the Smoke Eaters have added four new players to the roster to take with them to the bubble.Two players from the Langely Riverman, defensemen Ryan Helliwell and forward Kalen Szeto, defensemen Carson Golder from the Campbell River Storm, and forward Hunter Floris from the Nelson Leafs.Last season with the Riverman, Helliwell scored seven goals and added another 16 assists in 48 games played. The Burnaby native is committed to play hockey for the University of Notre Dame next season.Szeto played in 56 games last season for the Riverman, scoring ten goals and notching 24 assists. Originally from Vancouver, Szeto is set to play for Yale University next year.Bringing in WHL experience, Golder played 50 games for the Victoria Royals last season recording two assists. The Smithers native was able to tally one assist in a shortened two-game season with the Campbell River Storm this year.The Vanderhoof-born, Floris, played in three games with the Nelson Leafs earlier this year, potting four goals along with adding one assist.The Smoke Eaters will kick off the season against the Penticton Vees on Friday.DateAway TeamHome TeamVenueTimeApr. 2PentictonTrailSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTApr. 4TrailCranbrookSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton4:00 pm PDTApr. 7CranbrookTrailSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTApr. 8TrailPentictonSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTApr. 10TrailCranbrookSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton6:00 pm PDTApr. 11PentictonTrailSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton4:00 pm PDTApr. 14PentictonCranbrookSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTApr. 16TrailCranbrookSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTApr. 17PentictonTrailSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton6:00 pm PDTApr. 19CranbrookTrailSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTApr. 23PentictonTrailSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTApr. 25TrailCranbrookSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton4:00 pm PDTApr. 26TrailPentictonSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTApr. 28CranbrookTrailSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTApr. 29TrailPentictonSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTMay. 1TrailCranbrookSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton6:00 pm PDTMay. 2PentictonTrailSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton4:00 pm PDTMay. 5CranbrookTrailSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTMay. 7TrailCranbrookSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton7:00 pm PDTMay. 8PentictonTrailSouth Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton6:00 pm PDT