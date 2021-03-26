The Board of Directors of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has announced a new member to their team.

Carlene Pires is the newly appointed Emergency Program Coordinator on the RDKB’s Emergency Program team.

Pires moved to the region in 2007 and is a paid-on-call firefighter and officer with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue based at the Warfield Fire Station.

*** Story by Martin Huhn ***