NewsRDKB welcomes new Emergency Program Coordinator SHARE ON: Submitted Article, contributor, Friday, Mar. 26th, 2021 Carlene Pires. (Supplied by RDKB)The Board of Directors of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has announced a new member to their team.Carlene Pires is the newly appointed Emergency Program Coordinator on the RDKB’s Emergency Program team.Pires moved to the region in 2007 and is a paid-on-call firefighter and officer with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue based at the Warfield Fire Station. *** Story by Martin Huhn ***