B.C. is raising the fines for promoting and attending events that violate the provincial health officer’s orders.

The Province said fines have been raised from $230 to $575 as of Thursday, but fines remain at $2,300 for those who organize or host prohibited events.

“Over the last several months, it’s become clear that for some, the risk of a $230 violation ticket isn’t enough to deter attendance at events that violate the PHO order,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “I am disappointed that a small minority of British Columbians continue to put their health and the health of others at risk by attending unsafe gatherings. This selfish behaviour needs to stop, and police and provincial enforcement authorities will be able to issue these new fines immediately.”

Fines for other COVID-19 related violations, such as failing to wear a mask and failing to abide by patron conditions, remain unchanged and will stay at $230.

The B.C. Government said the increased penalties on non-compliant events reflect that the behaviour is generally riskier than other offences in the lower fine category, but less egregious than offences fined at $2,300.

Specific orders around gatherings, such as allowed numbers, will continue to be directed by the provincial health office.