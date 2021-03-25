A single-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon, near Rossland, sent two people to the hospital.

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue received a call about the crash at around 5:30 pm, and a total of 14 first responders attended the scene, ten from Station 371 in Rossland and four from Station 374 in Trail.

Crews say the vehicle rolled over on Highway 3b near Neptune Creek and both occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital.

The incident is now being investigated by RCMP.