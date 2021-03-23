The BC Hockey League (BCHL) will see each team play 20 games during the shortened five-week season across five regional hubs.

Dropping the puck on Friday, April 2nd, the season will run through to Sunday, May 9th.

16 teams are participating this season as the Langley Rivermen opted out, with regional hubs being established in Port Alberni, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Vernon, and Penticton.

The Trail Smoke Eaters and Cranbrook Bucks will be part of a three-team pod in Penticton with the Vees.

“It has been a long road, but we’re thrilled to finally announce our season schedule,” said Steven Cocker, BCHL Executive Director. “Our coaches and players have spent the past seven months focusing on on-ice and off-ice development and now we are able to provide them with a chance to play meaningful games to give them the NHL and NCAA exposure they deserve.”

All BCHL teams are currently in a quarantine period before being tested for COVID-19 to start the season. Once they receive a negative test result, the players will be free to join their teams at practice.

April 2nd will feature a five-game slate to open the BCHL season, which will see the Trail Smoke Eaters kick off their regular season against the Penticton Vees.

Once the puck drops on the 2nd, there will be BCHL games 36 of the next 38 days to give the players and teams their regular season.

Here’s the full Trail Smoke Eaters schedule for their inaugural BCHL season: