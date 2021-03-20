Crews at the scene of an apartment fire that took place Saturday morning (Supplied by Mike Johnstone)

Three fires sparked early Saturday morning causing the destruction of one apartment building in Castlegar.

The first came just after midnight in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue where the Castlegar Fire Department (CFD) said they were called to a vehicle fire. According to the crew, the car was parked beside the building and underneath an overhang which then caught on fire.

The fire was still ongoing at around 8:30 a.m. when crews say the decision to knock down the building by an excavator was made.

Fire fighters say that no one was injured in the fire as everyone in the four unit complex was safely evacuated along with extra safety measures of evacuating residents of a nearby six-unit building.

The investigation into the initial vehicle fire in ongoing.

The CFD received the second fire call around 5:00 a.m. where a blanket was burning on the bike racks at the Kootenay Savings Credit Union on 20th Street

The final fire of the morning was called in at roughly 6:20 a.m. where fire fighters responded to the property behind the Chevron in 1900 block of Columbia Avenue.

Upon arrival crews say tent and camping equipment were a blaze steaming from a fire at a nearby homeless camp.

During the busy morning a total of 15 firefighters responded to the flames along with two command vehicles and four fire trucks.

