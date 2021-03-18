A grant worth $559,420 from the B.C. Government will be shared among three West Kootenay airports to help upgrade the infrastructure.

The Province said the Nelson Norman Stibbs Airport, the Trail Regional Airport, and the West Kootenay Regional Airport are included among 27 other regional airports that are set to receive a share of $9.28 million in grants.

Those airports and the provincial and federal governments have partnered to develop a coordinated approach to support the travel sector which has seen severe impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know the pandemic has caused financial stress for many industries and significantly impacted our aviation sector throughout B.C., including our community airports,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “But we’re also looking to better days ahead, post-pandemic. That’s why we’re taking action to support communities with important infrastructure upgrades so we can boost jobs, tourism, and trade that will give us a head start with B.C.’s economic recovery.”

In the Kootenays specifically, four airports will get a combined total of $618,835 to pay for upgrades:

Nelson (Norman Stibbs) Airport $159,420

Trail Regional Airport $65,000

West Kootenay Regional Airport $375,000

Fairmont Hot Springs Airport $19,415



“Despite the challenges of this past year, we are pleased to have completed the automated weather observation system installation at the Trail Regional Airport with the funding from the BC Air Access Program,” said Lisa Pasin, mayor, City of Trail. “This upgrade at our air facility will enhance overall reliability with its real-time weather reporting technology. This will also benefit our community greatly as we move toward the economic recovery we’re all counting on.”

According to the Provincial Government, the grants come from the B.C. Air Access Program, which is a cost-share program that provides funding to improve airport infrastructure. This can include safety improvements, increased economic opportunities, and addressing environmental concerns.

Through this program, the B.C. Government has given over $32.5 million to 51 airports since 2017.