The Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire & Rescue responded to a suspicious fire yesterday afternoon in Trail.

At roughly 10:51 a.m. five Station 374 emergency crews responded to the fire at 901 Helena Street in Trail and responders said the fire was under control about 12 minutes later at 11:03 a.m.

“A fire coming out of a pipe at the front of the building,” said crews. “An alert business owner extinguished the fire with two buckets of water.”

RCMP said they took one suspect into police custody but the incident is still under investigation.