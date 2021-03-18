The land border between Canada and the United States will stay closed to all non-essential travel until at least April 21st.

Federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced the extension Thursday morning on Twitter.

Non-essential travel restrictions with the United States have been extended until April 21st, 2021. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe from#COVID19. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) March 18, 2021

The border has been closed since March 21st, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blair said Canada will continue to base its decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada will, “continue to do whatever is necessary” to keep Canadians safe, which includes an extension of the border closure.

Update on our border: Non-essential travel restrictions between Canada and the US have been extended by another 30 days – until April 21st. We’ll continue to do whatever is necessary to keep you and your loved ones safe. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 18, 2021

*** with files from Casey Kenny ***