On March 10th Trail and Greater District RCMP and the BC Conservation Officer Service said they received an unusual report.

A cougar appeared to be standing atop a floating box in the middle of the water treatment plant reservoir on Warfield Hill Road in Trail B.C.

Police said that upon closer inspection the floating feline was in fact a stuffed fox attached to a platform used to scare birds away from the reservoir.

“I was able to arrange to take this close up photo [see above] from with the secure area of the reported ‘stuffed cougar’,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a release. “As you can see, I was able to get close with my telephoto lens and confirm it is a plastic coyote/fox type animal.”