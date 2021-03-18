NewsFloating fox box mistook for ferocious flotsam feline SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Wednesday, Mar. 17th, 2021 (Supplied by Sgt. Mike Wicentowich)On March 10th Trail and Greater District RCMP and the BC Conservation Officer Service said they received an unusual report. A cougar appeared to be standing atop a floating box in the middle of the water treatment plant reservoir on Warfield Hill Road in Trail B.C. Police said that upon closer inspection the floating feline was in fact a stuffed fox attached to a platform used to scare birds away from the reservoir.“I was able to arrange to take this close up photo [see above] from with the secure area of the reported ‘stuffed cougar’,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a release. “As you can see, I was able to get close with my telephoto lens and confirm it is a plastic coyote/fox type animal.”