Free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms will be available to the Regional District of Central Kootenay residents who cannot afford them.

The Fire Chiefs Association of British Columbia is supporting 17 RDCK Fire Departments in delivering its 2021 Home Safety Program.

“Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan,” said Gord Ihlen, RDCK Fire Prevention Officer. “When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast. Working smoke alarms give you early warning so, you can get outside quickly. “

Beginning March 22nd, RDCK Fire Department members will be distributing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, along with fire safety information, to homes within their service area.

For those who wish to participate in the program, or if you know anyone who would benefit from it, contact your local fire department. A link to all 17 RDCK Fire departments’ contact information may be found here.

The RDCK also provided tips to ensure proper maintenance for both smoke and carbon monoxide alarms:

Replace the batteries in your smoke/carbon monoxide combination alarm at least once a year or for the extended life of the batteries according to the manufacturer’s instructions

Good reminder – when you change your clock for daylight savings, change the batteries in your alarm

Smoke, carbon monoxide and combination alarms should be cleaned at least once every six months, by gently vacuuming the exterior

Smoke/carbon monoxide combination alarms do wear out and should be replaced at least every ten years

Residents should test their smoke/carbon monoxide combination alarms at least once per month by pushing the test button and listening for the alarm

By installing smoke detectors as well as carbon monoxide alarms, households are protected from preventable deaths that continue to occur regularly in B.C. In addition to maintaining the alarms in your home, the RDCK Fire Service also stresses the importance of developing a home escape plan and practising it with your family on a monthly basis.

For more information on Fire Safety, residents are encouraged to visit the Office of The Fire Commissioner website at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/fire-safety/public-education