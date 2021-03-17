Police arrested a man after he allegedly brandished a BB handgun following a tenancy dispute.

On Friday, March 12th Trail and Greater District RCMP said they responded to a report of a 37-year-old Trail pulling out his BB gun pistol during his argument with a 37-year-old Fruitvale man.

Police said they believe the Fruitvale man was under the influence of alcohol.

Following the event, the man from Trail and his girlfriend drove away.

“Front line RCMP officers located her vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 3B and performed a traffic stop in Beaver Falls B.C,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Police arrested the Trail man roadside and seized each a BB gun and a large hunting knife.”

According to Wicentowich, the suspect was released pending further investigation into the incident.