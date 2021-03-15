Work continues in phase 2 of the Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project.

The City of Castlegar provided details on what to expect for the next week starting on Monday, March 15th.

Crews will conduct water service and hydrant work, water main testing, and water connections that minimize impacts to residents and businesses from 21st Street to the Highway 3 ramp across from the Chevron. Workers will also locate utilities near the Kinnaird overpass and remove trees and signs from 22nd to 24th Street.

There will be continued day and night shifts from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to minimize daytime traffic congestion as well.

Regarding traffic, traffic patterns should remain the same with minor delays along Columbia Avenue.

“Some sidewalks will be closed for safety reasons,” the City said in an update. “The contractor plans to add signage to provide better directions for pedestrians and bikers.”

For now, BC Transit stops at the Sandman Hotel and Canadian Tire will remain out of service. Passengers may instead board the bus at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex on 6th Avenue.