Since adapting to the protocols and restrictions arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Selkirk College has provided learners with in-person education where possible and online where necessary. With vaccinations expected to be in the arms of all British Columbians by the end of summer, the Ministry of Advanced Education & Skills Training has asked post-secondaries to prepare for a full return to on- campus education by September 2021. (Supplied by Selkirk College)

Selkirk College is preparing to welcome students back to its campuses for the 2021 fall semester, following direction from provincial health officials.

“It has been a difficult 12 months for our college, but students, faculty, and staff have proven their resilience as we have all continued to work towards the desired outcomes in a most unusual year,” said Rhys Andrews, Selkirk College’s Vice-President of Education. “Students have said to us that the in-person element of their education is vital. We are encouraged that we can now prepare plans for programs that previously had in-person learning. This will give new and returning students an experience that meshes with the overall provincial landscape in September.”

The College noted that the fall term will look different than it did before, as safety precautions like daily self-checks, mandatory masks, and quarantine requirements following international travel will still be implemented.

Andrews said he is confident that the measures will help ensure the college can return to safe in-class learning.

“I have been inspired by the ability of our faculty and staff to adapt to the situation while continuing to ensure that students are delivered the education and training they need to succeed after graduation,” said Andrews. “We have learned so much about different ways to deliver programs and new light has been shed on how we can provide even better services that will enable learner success.”

Selkirk College said it will continue to work with Henry and the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, to identify and manage risk factors to ensure its campuses are ready to safely welcome students back in September.