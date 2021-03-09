Between Friday and Monday, 1,462 new COVID-19 cases were reported across B.C., with 79 in Interior Health.

Breaking down the weekend’s cases:

Friday to Saturday: 545

Saturday to Sunday: 532

Sunday to Monday: 385

In the Kootenay Boundary region, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported three new cases between February 26th to March 4th. The region has seen a total of 214 cases since the pandemic began.

The BCCDC said 353 cases remain active within the Interior Health region, with 12 patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital, six of whom are in intensive care.

So far, IH has seen 7,634 total cases with 7,173 recoveries.

108 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the IH region to date.

Across B.C., there are 4,854 active cases remaining, 240 of them have been hospitalized and 66 are in the ICU.

According to the BCCDC, 84,569 total cases have been reported province-wide since the pandemic began. Meanwhile 78,237 British Columbians have recovered.

11 more deaths have been attributed to the virus in B.C. over the weekend. 1,391 people have died from the coronavirus in the province so far.

So far, 333,327 vaccine doses have been administered.

As of Monday, March 8th, residents aged 90 and older and Indigenous people 65 and up may contact Interior Health to arrange an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.78%. Interior Health: 1.51%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 92.51%. Interior Health: 93.96%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 2,000,267 total, 6,607 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 201,296 total, 653 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 4.23% total, 5.83% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 3.79% total, 2.91% new (Sunday to Monday).



