Before developing an official Housing Strategy, the City of Castlegar launched a survey to gather input from the community

The survey is available at castlegar.ca/housingstrategy until April 2, 2021. As an added incentive, participants will also be entered to win gift cards to local businesses.

For people who may have difficulty accessing the survey online, the City is offering a telephone voicemail service at 250.434.0290

According to the City, the Housing Strategy will build on the 2018 Housing Needs Assessment and subsequent workshops and be supported by a Housing Advisory Committee.

“Castlegar is experiencing significant growth and our community is changing,” said Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow. “We’re creating innovative solutions that will attract development and we want to support a diverse selection of housing to ensure our City meets the unique needs of seniors, students, vulnerable populations, and families.”

The City of Castlegar also said they are planning focused workshop discussions about market, supportive and emergency housing.

All project information is available at castlegar.ca/housingstrategy and questions can be directed to housingstrategy@castlegar.ca.