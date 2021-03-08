NewsInterior Health to open nearly 50 COVID-19 vaccine clinics SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff Sunday, Mar. 7th, 2021 Stock image. (Supplied by AstraZeneca)Starting on Monday, seniors within the Interior Health region will be able to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.IH said those 90 or older and Indigenous people 65 or older will be able to call and book appointments for vaccines.Immunization appointments for the region will begin on March 15th, and appointments can be made starting on March 8th.Eligible patients will be broken down into three age groups:Call on Monday, March 8th or after:Those born in or before 1931 (90+ years old).Indigenous people born in or before 1956 (65+ years old), and Elders.Call on Monday, March 15th or after:Those born in or before 1936 (85+ years old).Call on Monday, March 22nd or after:Those born in the year 1941 or earlier (80+ years old)IH said the call centre is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to book an appointment. The number to contact the health authority is 1-877-740-7747.Vaccine clinics in each community will be sized depending on the location.“Interior Health will establish a combination of small, medium and large clinics throughout the region, based on population and local needs. As the province’s vaccine program continues to expand, Interior Health will increase capacity with additional clinics opening by mid-April,” said the health authority.IH added that residents should remain vigilant against fraud, and its call centres will not ask for financial information, credit card details or social insurance numbers.The information you will need to provide includes your:legal namedate of birthpostal codepersonal health number (PHN) from the back of B.C. driver’s licences or BC services cards, andcurrent contact information; including a regularly monitored email address or phone number.A list of clinic locations in alphabetical order follow:100 Mile HouseSouth Cariboo Health Centre – 555 D Cedar Ave.Alexis CreekAshcroft Hospital and Community Health Centre – 700 Ash-Cache Creek Hwy.BarriereBarriere Seniors Centre – 4431 Barriere Town Road.Big Lake RanchBig Lake Ranch Community Hall – 4056 Lakeview RoadCastlegarSelkirk College – 301 Frank Beinder WayChaseChase Community Hall – 547 Shuswap Ave.CelistaNorth Shuswap Community Hall – 5456 Squilax-Anglemont RoadClearwaterClearwater Community Health Centre – 640 Park Dr.ClintonClinton Health & Wellness Centre – 1510 Cariboo Hwy.CranbrookCranbrook Curling Centre – 1777 2nd St. NorthCrawford BayCrawford Bay School – 16150 Walkley Rd.CrestonCreston Valley Hospital-ED room A – 312 15th Ave. NorthElkfordElkford Health Centre – 212 Alpine WayEnderbyEnderby Seniors Centre- 1101 George St.EnderbyEnderby Seniors Centre – 1101 George St.FauquierFauquier Community Hall- 117 Oak St.FernieElk Valley Hospital Education Room – 1505 5 Ave.GoldenGolden Curling Club – 1412 9th St. SouthGrand ForksGrand Forks Curling Rink – 7230 21 St.HorseflyHorsefly Community Hall – 5772 Horsefly Rd.InvermereInvermere Catholic Church – 712 12th Ave.Akisqnuk Community Centre – 3050 HW-93Shuswap Band Office – 4846 Althamer RoadKamloopsMcArthur Park Rec. Area – 1655 Island PkwyTournament Capital Centre – 910 McGill Rd.KalsoVictorian Community Health Centre – 673 A Ave.KelownaKelowna Health Services Centre – 505 DoyleTrinity Hall – 1905 Springfield Rd.KeremeosSouth Similkameen Health Centre – 700 3rd St.KimberleyCentennial Hall – 525 Archibald St.LillooetLillooet Hospital and Health Centre 951 Murray St.MerrittMerritt Public Health – 3451 Voght St.MidwayMidway Health Unit – 540 7th AveNakuspArrow Lakes Hospital – 97 1 Ave.NelsonSelkirk College – 820 Tenth St.OliverOliver Legion – 6417 Main St.OsoyoosOsoyoos Health Centre – 4816 89th St.PentictonPenticton Trade and Convention Centre – 273 Power St.PrincetonRiversite Community Centre – 148 Old Hedley Rd.RevelstokeRevelstoke Community Centre – 600 Campbell Ave.SalmoSalmo Wellness Centre – 413 Baker AvenueSalmon ArmSalmon Arm Rec. Centre – 170 5th Ave. SESummerlandSummerland Curling Club – 8820 Jubilee Rd. ESparwoodSparwood Health Centre – 570 Pine Ave.Tatla LakeWest Chilcotin Health Care Centre – 16452 BC-20TrailWaneta Plaza – 205 8100 Highway 3BVernonVernon Rec. Centre – 3310 37th Ave.West KelownaWestbank Community Centre – 2466 Main StWilliams LakeWilliams Lake Health Centre – 540 Borland Ave.More: Interior Health COVID-19 vaccine information (Interior Health)