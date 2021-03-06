Soda, digital services such as Netflix, and vape sales will soon be subject to a 7% PST charge in B.C., after the province delayed the tax mandate for a year.

The B.C Government said it will introduce two tax changes on April 1st, after they were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.C. will start charging provincial sales tax (PST) on sweetened, carbonated beverages, which the Province said is supported by health professionals due to the health costs and impacts of the drinks.

“The PST will apply to all beverages that are dispensed through soda fountains, soda guns or similar equipment, along with all beverages dispensed through vending machines,” said the B.C. government.

For e-commerce, sellers of digital software and telecommunication services, such as streaming services, based outside of the province will be required to collect PST on sales to B.C. customers if their revenue is over $10,000 in the province.

All Canadian sellers of vapour products will be required to register to collect PST on all online or mail-order sales to B.C. customers as part of the new requirements.

The Province said it will provide a pair of tax breaks to businesses to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These tax benefits include a temporary PST rebate on select machinery and equipment, and a refundable tax credit for employers, which encourages the creation of new jobs for B.C. workers or increases in payroll for existing low- or medium-income employees. Applications will open in the coming weeks,” said the Provincial Government.

More: Increased Employment Incentive (B.C. Government)

More: PST rebate on select machinery and equipment (B.C. Government)