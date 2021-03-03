On Sunday, February 28th, Kaslo RCMP learned of written communications implying potential future harm, such as lethal action and taking hostages.

Officers said the author of the communication is a female that is known to have medical issues that are a concern for her wellbeing.

Police went to the woman’s residence, in Meadow Creek, where they said she was not home. On Monday, March 1st, police returned to the house to find her clearly upset.

“She appeared to be visibly distressed and refused to speak with police and began waving an edged weapon at the police and then barricaded herself inside her home,” said Kaslo RCMP.

After several attempts to communicate with no results, RCMP said further support units were called including the Emergency Response Team. According to officers, the ERT deployed tactics that caused the woman to safely exit the house where she was then apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to the hospital.