Some taxpayers who repaid COVID-19 related benefits in 2020 are getting incorrect tax slips. That’s according to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The CRA said people who repaid Canada Emergency Response Benefits before the end of last year shouldn’t have to pay tax on those repaid amounts on their 2020 tax returns.

The agency said it’s aware that some tax slips wrongly list portions of the repaid benefits as taxable income.

Anyone who receives incorrect tax slips should contact the CRA directly.