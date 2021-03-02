Upgrades are on the way for outdoor activities in Salmo.

“The tennis courts are currently unusable with uneven asphalt that is not safe to play on, and the skate park is an unappealing state of disrepair,” said School District 8-Kootenay Lake.

According to SD8, the estimated $135,000 project will include the restoration of the tennis courts, the addition of three pickleball courts, a half basketball court, and the renewal of the outdoor skate park.

So far a total of $100,000 has been committed towards the improvements by SD8, Columbia Basin Trust, the Village of Salmo, and the RDCK Area G with the opportunity still open for any interested groups to contribute.

“We invite any interested group that wants to contribute to this amazing community-building project to join us,” said School District 8 Trustee, Susan Chew. “We are still looking for more partners to help with things like donations for players benches, water bottle filling stations, and a storage shed.”

The School District says surveyors will be onsite in April with the goal to have the project completed by August.