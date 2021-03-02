Between Friday and Monday, B.C. health officials have reported 1,478 new cases of COVID-19, with 92 in Interior Health.

Breaking down the case numbers:

Friday to Saturday: 532

Saturday to Sunday: 508

Sunday to Monday: 438

Between February 19th and 25th, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported six new cases in Kootenay Boundary, adding up to a total of 210 since the pandemic began.

In the Interior Health region, 437 cases remain active while 18 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, five of whom are in critical care.

As of Monday, March 1st, 6,892 of the 7,435 total cases in IH have recovered.

104 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Interior Health as of Monday.

Across the province, 4,464 active cases remain. 236 people have been hospitalized from the virus, and 65 people are being treated in the ICU.

To date, the BCCDC said the province has seen a total of 80,672 total cases, with 74,776 recoveries.

Eight more people have died from COVID-19 over the weekend, adding up to a total of 1,363 deaths since the pandemic began.

On Monday, the Province also announced it will move into Phase 2 of its vaccination rollout plan.

“Today, we begin Phase 2 of our COVID-19 immunization program, which will immunize more than 400,000 people in B.C. between March and early April,” said a joint statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Phase 2 continues to focus on high-priority, higher-risk individuals, in advance of the age-based general population immunizations that will follow.”

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.82%. Interior Health: 1.51%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 92.69%. Interior Health: 92.7%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 1,940,319 total, 6,726 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 196,596 total, 502 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 4.16% total, 6.51% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 3.78% total, 4.58% new (Sunday to Monday).



