The Nelson Police department had to take extreme measures to stop a dangerous driver yesterday afternoon.

At around 1:49 p.m. NPD said they spotted a rental van in city limits that was involved in two police incidents earlier in the day in Castlegar and Trail.

In an attempt to flee, police said the van hit an NPD vehicle before running over a spike belt that was deployed in the 300 block of Ward Street.

According to police, two males and a female were taken into police custody uninjured and during the arrest, officers found a significant amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the van.

The three occupants remain in police custody awaiting court appearances on police-recommended charges including, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.