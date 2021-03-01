Whitewater Ski Resort is receiving $1 million for the development of its first phase in creating a new summer tourism hub for mountain biking, hiking, and climbing.

The plans include a Backcountry Adventure Lodge, an RV and tent camping area, as well as programs supporting backcountry education and accessibility.

“Whitewater Ski Resort is one of the cornerstones of winter recreation in the Regional District of Central Kootenay and now a summer option will enhance our offerings,” said Ramona Faust, RDCK Electoral Area E Director. “For a community bursting with outdoor enthusiasts, we are fortunate to see significant development of recreational opportunities throughout the corridor, whether it be through non-profit or private organizations.”

The RDCK applied for the B.C. Government’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) grant in partnership with the Whitewater Ski Resort. Though the regional district said it will administer the funding, the delivery of the project remains in the hands of Whitewater.

“We really want to thank the Provincial Government and the Regional District of Central Kootenay for their support,” said Kirk Jensen, General Manager of Whitewater Ski Resort. “This has been a year full of challenges and we are excited to receive these funds to assist in expanding our outdoor recreational offerings. We truly believe the changes made with these funds and the significant investment made by Whitewater will be welcome additions to the area. The Backcountry Adventure Lodge and associated campground will not only support our community by expanding the outdoor recreational offerings, but also help boost the economy by driving tourism.”

Two more projects received funding under the CERIP.

The Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trails Society received $340,692 to build the Buchanan Bidirectional Trail Project. It will feature 22-km of non-motorized biking and hiking as well as the Buchanan Climbing Trail that includes signage.

In addition, the Nakusp and Area Bike Society received $254,120 for the Mt. Abriel trail expansion. It will feature the construction of an accessible and inclusive trail to the top of the mountain in Mt. Abriel Recreation Area.