An alleged armed robbery In downtown Castlegar has led to the arrest of a 43-year-old local who remains in custody as police continue their investigation.

On February 25th just prior to 9:30 p.m., local RCMP responded to the 1100-block of 4th Street for a report of an armed robbery just committed.

“A Castlegar resident was walking home when he was confronted by a lone male suspect, allegedly armed with a knife and a canister of bear spray,” said Sgt. Monty Taylor. “The suspect, who allegedly threatened violence and demanded money from the victim, fled on foot northbound with a small amount of cash. The victim was not injured during the incident.”

According to police, the suspect was described to police as a Caucasian man, of thin build, 25-35 years of age, who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black rain jacket, dark-coloured jeans, a pair of work boots, a black face covering or neck warmer, a black toque and carrying a backpack.

“As a result of the investigation conducted by front line RCMP officers, an individual who matched the suspect’s description was located and apprehended in the area,” Taylor added. “The 43-year-old Castlegar man was taken into police custody without incident.”

The police investigation is ongoing and anyone with any additional information, including any video surveillance of the incident or the suspect in the area is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.