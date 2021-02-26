NewsRoad ClosuresKootenay Pass closed for avalanche control 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm PST SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Thursday, Feb. 25th, 2021 (Supplied by DriveBC)Avalanche control activity is planned between the West Avalanche Gate and West Creston Rd starting Thursday, Feb 25th at 8:00 PM PST until 11:00 PM PST. An alternate route is available from Nelson to Creston via Hwy 3A, Kootenay Lake Ferry. The estimated travel time is 2.5 hours. The next update time is at 11:00 PM PST. For real-time updates visit DriveBC.ca