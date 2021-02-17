An allegedly drunk man wandered an elementary school in Warfield on February 12, 2021.

Trail and Greater District RCMP said shortly after 8:30 in the morning a 34-year-old man wanted to deliver an impromptu presentation at the school and started to partially disrobe after being confronted.

Principal Brian Stefani stopped the situation from getting worse by intervening and escorting the man away.

“The Trail RCMP would like to recognize Webster Elementary School, Principal Brian Stefani, for his bravery and professionalism in handling of the incident until police arrived on scene,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Once officers arrived they arrested the man who they believe may have been suffering from a mental health issue while under the influence of substances.

Police say he has not been formally charged at this time and will continue to be monitored in the community.