Over the long weekend, B.C. has confirmed 1,533 new COVID-19 cases across the province between Friday and Tuesday, with 92 in Interior Health.

Breaking down the case numbers:

Friday to Saturday: 452

Saturday to Sunday: 431

Sunday to Monday: 348

Monday to Tuesday: 302

In the Kootenay Boundary region, no new cases were reported between February 5th to 11th. The region has seen 203 infections since the pandemic began.

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, the Interior Health region has 735 active cases, with 26 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

IH reported a total of 7,008 cases, while 6,181 people have recovered so far.

The health authority has seen 88 deaths attributed to the virus in its jurisdiction.

Province-wide, 4,189 cases are currently active, with 231 hospitalizations and 74 ICU patients being treated for the coronavirus.

The BCCDC said 68,705 people have recovered from the illness so far from the province’s 74,283 total infections.

26 deaths across the province have been attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend. As of Tuesday, February 16th, 1,314 British Columbians have died from the illness.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said 171,755 doses of vaccine have been administered to date, with 22,914 of them having received the second dose.

Henry said vaccine supply has been limited in the last few weeks, but more doses have been delivered, with more to come.

“There have been some short delays because of weather, both in the United States and across Canada, but this is encouraging. Our supply still remains somewhat limited, and we need to continue to build up our program as more supply comes in and we have more stability in the arrival of the vaccine over the coming weeks and into March,” explained Henry.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.91%. Interior Health: 1.42%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 92.49%. Interior Health: 88.2%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 1,836,797 total, 5,248 new (Monday to Tuesday). Interior Health: 187,563 total, 441 new (Monday to Tuesday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 4.04% total, 5.75% new (Monday to Tuesday). Interior Health: 3.74% total, 3.85% new (Monday to Tuesday).



