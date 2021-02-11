The B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants are giving over $11 million to non-profit organizations around the province, eight of which are in the West Kootenays. The funding is designed to boost conservation and public safety programs.

“Our government is committed to supporting local organizations involved in a wide variety of activities that contribute to building vibrant, healthy communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This funding ensures community organizations can continue to provide programming to enhance public safety through emergency programs like search and rescue and to steward and preserve our ecosystems for generations to come.”

A total of 270 organizations will be receiving grant funds, 138 of which are environmental societies that will split around $4.8 million. The other 132 are not-for-profit emergency and lifesaving services, they will get about $6.3 million in help.

The eight places in the West Kootenays that will be receiving help are:

West Kootenay Community EcoScoiety- $22,000

Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society- $35,000

Kokanee Creek Nature Centre Society- $15,000

Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society- $4,000

Slocan Valley Heritage Trail Society-$6,000

Nelson Search and Rescue- $87,750

Castlegar Search and Rescue- $100,000

Kaslo Search and Rescue- $75,000

“Call volumes have doubled for search and rescue services in the Kootenays within the last couple of years,” said Stefan Lettrari, president of Kaslo Search and Rescue. “This funding will help with replacing and upgrading equipment and our ongoing training, which helps us respond to calls safely, more efficiently and effectively.”