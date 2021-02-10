An alleged victim of assault turned to the aid of a local store owner on Friday evening.

“On February 5, 2021 at 5:41 p.m., Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of an assault just committed,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich a release. “The victim a 29-year-old Trail woman wandered into a local business after allegedly being struck by a man, known to her, while inside a nearby apartment.”

According to Wicentowich, the woman had sustained significant non-life threatening injuries from the alleged assault.

Now a 35-year-old Trail man now faces potential assault-related charges.

He was later released by a Judicial Justice of the Peace on conditions and is expected to make his first appearance in Rossland Court on February 17th.