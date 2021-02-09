The Nelson Police Department monitored a Freedom Rally on Saturday, February 6th, which led to a fine handed out to the organizer.

At around noon police observed about 75 participants gathered outside of Nelson City Hall listening to messages about COVID-19 related guidelines, measures, and enacted laws. Police say another 40-45 people held a march on Baker Street as part of the rally.

“Although the rally was observed to be peaceful, participants were in contravention of COVID-19 Emergency Program Act,” said NPD. “As a result of the current Provincial Health Order, individuals who choose to organize or attend this type of gathering are in contravention of the COVID-19 Emergency Program Act and can face fines between $230 and $2,300.”

That was the case for the organizer of the Freedom Rally, as the 58-year-old Winlaw woman was issued a $2,300 violation ticket.

“The public are being asked to ensure compliance of the British Columbia Public Health Order, specifically the COVID-19 Emergency Program Act, and individuals who fail to comply could face fines,” said police.