The BC Hockey League (BCHL) has once again delayed the start of their 2020/21 season, this time pushing their proposed start date to March.

On Friday, the Provincial Health Office announced that the current restrictions on mass gatherings and events would be extended until further notice.

The BCHL was ready to being play as early as next week, as the restrictions were set to expire by the end of the day on Friday. However, Dr. Bonnie Henry’s announcement to extend the restrictions indefinitely has put the BCHL season in limbo once again.

“We are disappointed that we are once again forced to delay the 2020/21 regular season, but we support the PHO in their efforts to protect the health and safety of British Columbians,” said Chris Hebb, BCHL Commissioner. “We continue to work closely with the PHO on how we can safely resume play. This includes potential pods in select BCHL cities throughout the province.”

The BCHL remains in Phase 2 protocols until further notice, still allowing teams to have individual on-ice skills and drills in their home communities.