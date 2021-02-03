NewsDrug Alert issued for Castlegar SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Wednesday, Feb. 3rd, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay)Interior Health has put a Drug Alert in effect for the region of Castlegar.Ankors tested the light pink powder substance and found high concentrations of Fentanyl and Benzodiazepines.“High risk of overdose with prolonged sedation, may not respond to Naloxone, continue to give breaths and seek medical attention,” said Interior Health.Ankors has offered the following tips and guidelines to protect the public:Get your drugs checkedAvoid using different drugs at one timeAvoid using drugs and alcohol togetherDon’t use aloneTell a sober friend who can call for helpStart with a small amountGo slowUse at an Overdose Prevention or Supervised Consumption SiteCall 911 immediately if something doesn’t feel rightGive rescue breaths and Naloxone if someone has decreased breathing or other signs of an overdoseNaloxone kits and training is available at:Castlegar & District Health Centre- 709 10th StreetCastlegar & District Community Services Society- 1007 2nd StreetThe Drug Alert will remain in effect until Tuesday, February 9th.