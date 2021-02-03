Interior Health has put a Drug Alert in effect for the region of Castlegar.

Ankors tested the light pink powder substance and found high concentrations of Fentanyl and Benzodiazepines.

“High risk of overdose with prolonged sedation, may not respond to Naloxone, continue to give breaths and seek medical attention,” said Interior Health.

Ankors has offered the following tips and guidelines to protect the public:

Get your drugs checked

Avoid using different drugs at one time Avoid using drugs and alcohol together

Don’t use alone Tell a sober friend who can call for help

Start with a small amount Go slow

Use at an Overdose Prevention or Supervised Consumption Site

Call 911 immediately if something doesn’t feel right

Give rescue breaths and Naloxone if someone has decreased breathing or other signs of an overdose

Naloxone kits and training is available at:

Castlegar & District Health Centre- 709 10th Street

Castlegar & District Community Services Society- 1007 2nd Street

The Drug Alert will remain in effect until Tuesday, February 9th.