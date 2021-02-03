A 30 year-old midway woman will appear in Rossland court after being caught driving while prohibited to do so.

But that’s not all what Trail and Greater District RCMP uncovered.

“The woman and one of her passengers also allegedly had endorsed warrants for their arrest for un-related matters, which included minor offences that occurred in other parts of the province,” said Sergeant Mike Wicentowich in a statement.

Following the investigation, the woman now faces a charge for driving while prohibited, a $598 fine for no insurance and a $109 fine for not having valid license plates.

It all started when police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the intersection of Tamarac Avenue and Farwell Street in Trail on January 30, 2020 at 8:50 AM.