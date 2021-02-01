Between Friday and Monday, B.C. has confirmed 1,158 new COVID-19 infections, with 194 in the Interior Health region.

Breaking down the weekend’s cases:

Friday to Saturday: 408.

Saturday to Sunday: 473.

Sunday to Monday: 277.

Between January 22nd and 28th, four new cases were reported in Kootenay Boundary, totaling 200 in the region since the pandemic began.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 965 cases remain active in the Interior Health region with 50 patients being treated in hospital and 18 in intensive care.

To date, IH has seen 6,345 total cases and 5,298 recoveries as of Monday, February 1st.

The health authority has reported a total of 71 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Across the province, 4,134 cases are currently active, 289 of whom are being treated in hospitals, and 79 are in the ICU.

So far, 61,117 people of B.C.’s total 67,937 infections have made a recovery.

Over the weekend, the BCCDC attributed 21 more deaths to the virus, totaling 1,210 COVID-19 related deaths so far.

B.C. has also seen 18 infections from other strains of COVID-19. Four have been linked to the strain identified in South Africa, while 14 cases of the variant identified in the UK have been confirmed. Just one variant case has been reported in Interior Health, originating from the UK.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said provincial health authorities are using three methods of racing the new variants of the virus, including random sampling and surveillance where cases are growing, testing of all international travelers, and targeting specific groups.

Dr. Henry spoke to the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines going into February.

“We hope and we’ve been told that we’ll be increasing our available supply as the month progresses. Importantly, while fewer people are receiving doses this week, we are continuing with our preparations to have widespread immunizations underway, on a larger scale than we’ve ever done before across the province in a few short weeks.”

Henry added that a shipment of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will arrive in B.C. this week.

So far, 138,892 people across the province have been vaccinated with one dose, 4,491 of whom have received a second dose.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.98%. Interior Health: 1.4%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 89.96%. Interior Health: 83.5%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 1,729,193 total, 5,945 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 175,117 total, 765 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 3.93% total, 4.66% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 3.62% total, 5.75% new (Sunday to Monday).



More: BCCDC COVID-19 data (BCCDC)