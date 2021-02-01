Environment Canada is calling for 30 to 40 centimeters of snow to fall by Tuesday evening on Highway 3 between Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A frontal system over the south coast will move through the BC interior tonight and Tuesday,” said the weather forecaster. “Snow at times heavy will continue today through Tuesday.”

Environment Canada says the rapid accumulation of snow might make it difficult to travel and advises drivers to check DriveBC before heading out.

