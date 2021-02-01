99.3 The GOAT
menu
News
News
Submit News Tip
Win
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
On Air
Shows & More
Talent
Contact Us
Closures
School Closures
Kootenay Pass Closures & Updates
Ferry Updates
Road Closures
Local Connections
Contests
SHARE ON:
Recent Posts
1,158 COVID-19 cases reported in B.C. over the weekend, 194 in Interior Health
Monday, Feb. 1st, 2021
Kootenay Pass closed for avalanche control work
Monday, Feb. 1st, 2021
One man arrested after carrying an air rifle in the Rosemont area
Monday, Feb. 1st, 2021