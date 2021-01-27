A new child care facility will be built on the grounds of the Castlegar and District Community Complex and is expected to open up in September.

The facility will provide 30 new child care spaces along with another 20 licensed pre-school and after-school spaces. The CDCC will also have access to the facility for programming and school break camps when it’s not being used for child care. A new playground area will also be developed which will be free for the public to use after childcare hours and on weekends.

“Access to quality child care for parents in Castlegar is so important and needed. This will give local families the opportunity to participate fully in the economy,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay-West. “These spaces are part of the more than 20,000 new licensed child care spaces we’ve funded around the province to give children a safe place to learn and grow for generations to come.”

The project is being done through a partnership with Kootenay Family Place (KFP), the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), and the Castlegar and District Recreation Commission (CDRC) with funding support from Columbia Basin Trust’s Province Childcare BC New Spaces Fund.

“The child care centre will be an important facility that will serve the residents of Castlegar and surrounding areas for years to come. The partnership between the RDCK and the operator (KFP) is central to the success of this project,” said Bergen Price, Chair of the Castlegar and District Recreation Commission. “We want to thank Columbia Basin Trust for their support and thank the B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development for recognizing the need in the region by way of financial support for the project.”