A man armed with a bow and arrow allegedly pushed his way through Rossland City Hall staff on Tuesday morning.

Just moments before 7:00 a.m. on January 26th, Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to the unfolding incident where a 24-year old Rossland resident entered through a back door to the facility before it was open to the general public for the day.

“The suspect refused to leave and proceeded to lock himself in an office inside the civic building,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich stated. “Although the suspect was armed with what is being considered a weapon, no one was injured during the incident.”

According to Wicentowich, crisis de-escalation tactics were used to take the suspect into police custody without further incident.

Trail RCMP said they are continuing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the event.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to the police, is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566.