The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed forward Brendan Ross from the Calgary Buffaloes U18 team for the 2021/22 BCHL season.

“When looking for a place to play junior hockey, I found Trail to be a great fit for me. Everything about the Smoke Eaters organization including ownership, management, coaching staff, facilities, fans, and culture is second to none,” said Brendan Ross. “With this opportunity, I am extremely excited to further develop my skills as a hockey player and make positive contributions within the community.”

The 17-year-old was able to put up seven points in a six-game shortened season this year with the Buffaloes. In the 2019/20 season, the last full season, Ross scored 14 goals and added in 16 assists for 30 points in 32 games. Ross also helped propel the Buffaloes to winning the “Macs Midget Tournament” last season, claiming the title as one of the top midget teams in the country. The Calgary, Alberta native has some ties to the team, as he is the younger brother of current Smoke Eater Justin Ross.

“Brendan is a right-shot forward that brings a mixture of skill and size to our team,” said Tim Fragle, Head Coach and General Manager of the Smoke Eaters. “He has been a player of interest for our program for a while and we are glad he chose to commit to the Smoke Eaters.”