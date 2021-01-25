108 early childhood education seats are being added to public post-secondary institutions across the province. This includes 12 seats at Selkirk College.

The B.C. Government is investing $1.26 million for the mostly work-integrated learning programs, which will offer childcare workers the opportunity to become certified while employed in the sector.

According to the Province, there will also be seats in a traditional in-person or online program, followed by a field practicum in a childcare environment.

“COVID-19 has shone an even brighter light on the importance of Early Childhood Education in B.C. and the impact it can have on children and families,” said Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. “Their education here in the Kootenays will benefit the entire region by giving parents more options for childcare and their own work and helping kids grow and learn in safe, healthy environments.”

MLA for Kootenay West Katrine Conroy added, “Early Childhood Educators enable more parents, particularly women, to rejoin or remain in the workforce, and help shape learning experiences of children at a critical time in their development. Training additional Early Childhood Educators right here in Castlegar will help everyone in our communities succeed for generations.”

The investment is part of B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan. To date, B.C.’s total provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic exceeds $8.25 billion.