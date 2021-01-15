NewsTam calls for strong measures to control spread of COVID-19 SHARE ON: Mohamed Fahim, staff Friday, Jan. 15th, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Cpac)The latest federal modelling data shows a sharp increase in daily COVID-19 cases nationally, since late December. Canada is seeing a high amount of spread, especially in Quebec and Ontario. According to Canada’s top doctor, deaths are also on the rise with over 170 deaths a day. Dr. Theresa Tam says in the short-term, models predict over 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,000 more deaths in the next ten days. She stressed that quick, strong and sustained measures are needed to interrupt the rapid growth country-wide.Dr. Tam urged Canadians to redouble their efforts and hold firm to “see our way through”.