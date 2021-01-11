Over the weekend, 217 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Interior Health, while 1,475 were confirmed province-wide.

Breaking down the case numbers further:

Friday to Saturday: 538.

Saturday to Sunday: 507.

Sunday to Monday: 430.

The Interior Health (IH) region has 880 cases currently active, with 36 people being treated in hospital, nine of whom are in critical care.

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), IH has seen a total of 4,704 cases since the pandemic began with 3,778 recoveries.

The health authority is reporting that 40 COVID-19 related deaths have taken place in its jurisdiction.

Provincially, 5,232 cases are currently active. Across B.C., 362 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, while 72 of them are in the ICU.

As of Monday, January 11th, the province has seen a total of 50,529 recoveries of its 58,107 total cases.

The province has passed a grim milestone as B.C. has seen 1,010 deaths attributed to the virus after 22 more people have died from COVID-19 over the weekend.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 59.902 vaccine doses have been administered across the province as of Sunday. She added that more doses will be one the way.

“We fully expect to use up all of the Pfizer vaccines we have available in the province by today, and we are waiting for more supply to come in the coming days. As well, we’re waiting for an additional shipment of Moderna vaccine this week,” said Henry.

On Thursday, Henry announced that the enhanced restrictions issued in November will be extended to at least February 5th.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 2%. Interior Health: 1.06%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 86.96%. Interior Health: 80.31%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 1,542,320 total, 5,710 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 154,710 total, 546 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 3.25% total, 7.53% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 3.04% total, 14.84% new (Sunday to Monday).



