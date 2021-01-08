As of this morning, there are over 80,250 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.

According to Canada’s top doctor, the national average is over 7,600 new cases reported daily for the past week.

Dr. Theresa Tam says about 4,300 people are being treated for the virus in Canadian hospitals, with over 800 of them in critical care and just over 130 deaths reported each day.

As of Friday, she says there are 14 cases of the COVID-19 UK variant in Canada.