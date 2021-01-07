Two windows were breached in separate theft incidents in Trail, one at a business and the other at a residence.

According to Trail and Greater District RCMP, an officer responded to a report of the theft on January 1st at 8:15 a.m. Police say a $500 hoverboard taken from a smashed front window display of a business in the 900-block of Spokane Street in Trail.

Two days later a thief would simply slip though, unhindered, at a residence in the 1700-block of Columbia Avenue in Trail.

“At approximately 6:00 a.m. that morning, a yet to be identified suspect allegedly slid open an unlocked window to the residence and grabbed the laptop that was within arm’s reach.” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “The Trail RCMP recommend that homeowners lock their windows and doors at all times of the day and night to prevent theft.”

If you have any information about this crime or the whereabouts of the hoverboard, or laptop, please contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigator.