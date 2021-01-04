The Interior Health region has reported 288 new COVID-19 cases between New Year’s Eve and Monday, while 2,211 were confirmed across the province in the same time frame.

Breaking down the case numbers further:

Thursday to Friday: 565.

Friday to Saturday: 607.

Saturday to Sunday: 500.

Sunday to Monday: 539.

In the Kootenay Boundary region, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said four new cases were reported between December 25th and 31st. The region has seen 149 cases throughout 2020.

Throughout the Interior health region, 761 cases remain active, while 37 people are currently hospitalized from the virus and eight are in intensive care.

Of the region’s 4,178 total cases, 3,379 people have recovered.

32 people have died within the Interior Health region so far.

Provincially, the BCCDC reported that there are currently 6,823 active cases in B.C. with 351 hospital patients being treated for COVID-19 and 76 in the ICU.

B.C. has seen a total of 54, 201 cases since the pandemic began, with 45,229 recoveries up to Monday, January 4th.

Between Friday and Monday, COVID-19 has been attributed to the deaths of 45 British Columbians. So far, 946 people have died from the virus, according to the BCCDC.

