Construction of the Pharmacy and Ambulatory Care Project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) will be overseen by Ledcor Construction Ltd.

The project will triple the size of the pharmacy and improve patient privacy with new patient education rooms for private consultations. In addition, Interior Health said the expansion of the ambulatory care unit will improve outpatient exam rooms, booking offices and telehealth services.

“These enhancements to the ambulatory care unit and the pharmacy show our commitment to the people of the entire region,” said Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy. “As a regional hospital, Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is important to all the residents of the area and we are excited to see this new project moving forward.”

Other improvements include the medical records office being moved to another location at KBRH to allow for an expanded oncology unit, a cast clinic and an updated physiotherapy department. Construction is expected to be finished in 2023.

“This work will enhance and modernize the hospital’s care environment with large care spaces and plenty of natural light, which will benefit both patients as well as the teams providing their care,” said IH Board Chair Doug Cochrane.

The project’s total budget is $38.8 million with $23.3 million funded by the Ministry of Health and $15.5 million from the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District (WKBRHD).