SHARE ON:

(Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Finance Minister Selina Robinson.

We touched on a number of topics including:

The new Recovery Benefit that will assist families province-wide (applications open December 18th)

What assistance may be coming to the forestry sector, especially communities like PG and the north

How her ministry and the province plan to rebuild the tourism sector

Similarities between the housing and finance portfolios

How life has changed for her since the pandemic

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: