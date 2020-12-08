Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Finance Minister Selina Robinson.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • The new Recovery Benefit that will assist families province-wide (applications open December 18th)
  • What assistance may be coming to the forestry sector, especially communities like PG and the north
  • How her ministry and the province plan to rebuild the tourism sector
  • Similarities between the housing and finance portfolios
  • How life has changed for her since the pandemic

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: