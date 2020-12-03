The 2014 Dodge D350 will likely never run again (Supplied by Tail RCMP)

Last Friday police received a report of a pickup truck on fire on Casino Road in Trail.

According to Trail and Greater District RCMP, the truck’s owner noticed that his vehicle was on fire while parked in the driveway while he was having a visit.

Quickly, the owner pushed his flaming pickup truck out of the driveway and onto the roadway to prevent it from catching nearby structures on fire. said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

The blaze completely destroyed by the and the origin of the fire was not believed to be suspicious.