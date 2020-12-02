Selkirk College Saints players with some of the 1,500 individual food items they collected as part of the team’s annual food drive. Along with $900 in cash donations, the student-athletes will provide both the Selkirk College Student Food Bank and other regional food banks with much-needed resources for December. (Supplied by Selkirk College)

The Selkirk College Saints have shifted their focus towards community leadership in the wake of their intercollegiate hockey season cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was a difficult decision on the BCIHL’s part, however, the student-athletes took it upon themselves to keep active by gathering non-perishable items for both the Selkirk College Student Food Bank and other regional food banks.

“Like all students at the college, these players are having to deal with forces completely out of their control and grapple with personal disappointment to make sure we keep the health and safety of our communities as the top priority,” said Selkirk College head coach Dave Hnatiuk. “I am extremely proud of these young men, they brought terrific enthusiasm to our annual food drive and the result of their efforts will help others. There is so much more to playing on a hockey team than what happens on the ice and this type of community leadership is a great example.”

The Saints gathered close to 1,500 items and raised more than $900 for the greater community.

Selkirk College’s head coach, Hnatiuk recruited student-athletes from across Canada to attend make the West Kootenay their new home base for post-secondary education. Meanwhile, the College says the students continue to practice and train within the Provincial Health Office guidelines.

“It’s not easy to train at a high level without the prospect of proper competition,” Hnatiuk added. “But this team is committed to their improvement as players, to their studies in the classroom and to the community that has shown such amazing support for this program over the years. We will continue to provide opportunities in the next semester for our players to develop what they need to be successful when they graduate from Selkirk College.”